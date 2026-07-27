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Home / India News / CJP flags detention of protesters in states, asks govt to honour assurance

CJP flags detention of protesters in states, asks govt to honour assurance

CJP said it had received "multiple reports" of students and other protesters being "targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies", particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans during a protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over reports that students and other protesters were being detained or arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar despite Centre's assurance that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the recent nationwide agitation.

The statement, shared on X by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, comes days after the outfit called off its 36-day protest after the Centre accepted its principal demand for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh assuring that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

 

The agitation, which began June 20 over alleged examination irregularities, had culminated in a 26-day hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk before it was withdrawn after the government's assurances.

In the statement issued Monday, the CJP said it had received "multiple reports" of students and other protesters being "targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies", particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

"The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protester, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern," it said.

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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The outfit said its legal team is coordinating with lawyers in concerned states to secure the release of those detained and provide legal assistance.

It also urged the Centre, particularly Nadda and Singh, to honour the assurance given during the negotiations by ensuring the release of those detained and preventing any "coercive or retaliatory action" against protesters anywhere in the country.

"The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too," the statement said.

The CJP said the Centre had committed to provide a written guarantee on the issue by Tuesday and reminded it to honour that commitment.

"Our decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the government's assurance that it would stand by its word. Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests," it said.

Warning that any breach of the assurance would be "completely unacceptable to the youth", the CJP demanded that all detainees be released and all FIRs withdrawn immediately, failing which it would "take further necessary steps".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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