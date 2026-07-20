CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by police during 'Sansad Chalo' march

Thousands of young and angry people converged on central Delhi on Monday, only to be met by police teargas and lathi-charges in a spiralling protest that started with exam paper leaks and gained traction with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Large parts of central Delhi were gridlocked as the protests gathered pace. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was picked up by Delhi Police, the organisation's spokesperson said.

"Police brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters, request MPs to stand in support of students on streets," Saurav Das said.

Clashes broke out with protesters, some in school uniform, streaming into central Delhi, navigating inner lanes and attempting to find alternative routes to get as close as possible to Parliament. Some police personnel and protesters were injured.

Undeterred by the extensive barricading, they walked several kilometres, sometimes joining groups of protesters, shouting slogans stopping to wait for an opportune moment to break through and breaching layers of barricades at multiple locations.

A few kilometres away, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, requested the medical superintendent to allow him to leave "even if temporarily" to participate in the CJP's Parliament march, asserting that he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.

There was chaos in the area with security forces using batons, lathis and teargas to disperse the restive crowds near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street police. Internet was shut down in large parts of the area.

It was also the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments amid amid uproar by opposition members over the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest that started at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters are demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Security was doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order.

Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved, they said.

Several commuters were stranded inside nearby metro stations after access was restricted and station gates were closed as a precautionary measure.

Scores of protesters carrying the national flag also gathered at multiple locations across the national capital raising slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do".

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to regulate the crowds as the demonstrations continued across different parts of the city.

Earlier in the day, police stopped the march as the procession reached the Connaught Place area and attempted to move towards Parliament. Protesters scattered in different directions, with many running through the streets to avoid the smoke.

Amid heavy security deployment, smaller groups regrouped at nearby intersections and continued raising slogans, while police maintained barricades to prevent the march from advancing towards Parliament.

Dipke, who has been on hunger strike since Wangchuk was picked up and whisked to hospital, founder of the CJP, said, "Our demands are clear: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. The families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of 1 crore rupees, and Sonam Wangchuk should be released immediately." The anger was palpable.

A protester from Maharashtra, who said he had travelled to Delhi solely to participate in the demonstration, described education as the foundation of the country's development and alleged that the system would deteriorate if quality education was not ensured.

"We have come here only to demand accountability and ensure that students receive the education they deserve," he said.

A government job aspirant from Bihar said the protesters had gathered peacefully to make their voices heard and seek answers from the authorities. He said many young people had spent years preparing for competitive examinations and deserved transparency and accountability.

The CJP said the government has reached out to them for talks and that two of its spokespersons will be meeting Union minister J P Nadda to put forth their demands.

There was no official word from the government on the talks.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the government for not allowing a discussion in Parliament on issues such as the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the NEET UG paper leak, saying Parliament cannot be a notice board for announcing bills and getting them passed.

Tharoor referred to the old adage that the opposition must have its say because the government will have its way, to stress that Parliament is supposed to be the place where MPs can ventilate the voice of the people.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the Modi government for using force against the protestors, demanding that Centre listen to the youth and not order lathi charge against them.

Kejriwal appealed the government to "drop the arrogance and listen to the youth" in a video message posted on X.

"The entire youth of the country has gathered in lakhs at Jantar Mantar. Instead of listening to them, the government is ordering lathi charges against them. This is not right," Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Monday, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said that Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable but his blood parameters require close clinical observation.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the health bulletin issued by the hospital at 10 am said.