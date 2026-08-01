CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke falls ill at home; doctors to examine him
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke felt uneasy and vomited while meeting visitors at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke felt uneasy and vomited while meeting people in the parking area of his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Saturday morning.
Dipke came down to meet a group of individuals waiting for him in the parking area of his residence at 11.45 am. He felt restless and went to the rear area of his residence, where he vomited.
Without speaking to media persons, he retired to his house upstairs.
Confirming the incident, his father, Bhagwan Dipke, said doctors have been called to examine his son.
During the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke on July 25 said he had been diagnosed with typhoid. Dipke had said he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 1:02 PM IST