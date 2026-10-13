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Home / India News / CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained near Jantar Mantar

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained near Jantar Mantar

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while they were trying to reach Jantar Mantar, police said.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.

He said Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members had been detained.

"You cannot denotify the resistance," he added, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In a video shared by Dipke, CJP protesters, including Ranka and Das, are seen climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar. The protesters then raised slogans like "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (Gyanesh Kumar, resign)" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" with the national flag in their hands.

 

Soon after, police personnel rushed to the spot and detained them.

The detentions come amid heightened security in New Delhi following calls for protests by different organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police has deployed a large number of personnel across the city to maintain law and order.

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Topics : Delhi Police Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST