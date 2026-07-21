Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CJP removes Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after 'insensitive' burger video

CJP removes Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after 'insensitive' burger video

Dahiya said people didn't see that he had not slept for two nights, just like those who were at the protest site

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya from the post after a video surfaced showing him eating a burger during the police crackdown on the outfit's 'Chalo Sansad' march.

In a statement, the CJP said Dahiya's conduct was inconsistent with the values of the movement.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya said people didn't see that he had not slept for two nights just like those who were at the protest site. "You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester."  The CJP has condemned the "deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya.

 

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the statement said.

"In response, we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties," it added.

Also Read

cjp protest

Pawar, Kejriwal, other Oppn leaders visit Jantar Mantar after CJP crackdown

New Delhi: Police personnel detain LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister's residence over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained after sit-in protest outside PM's residence

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members stage protest outside PM Modi's residence

Rahul, Kharge stage sit-in protest outside PM's house, demand resignation

Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke will contest on Bhim Army ticket in future: Nishikant Dubey

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul demands PM's apology, Shah's resignation over CJP protest crackdown

The controversy erupted after a video circulating on social media showed Dahiya at a fast-food outlet near Jantar Mantar while the police were using force against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament. In the clip, a person is also seen questioning why he (Dahiya) was at the restaurant instead of being with the protesters.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya posted a video of himself eating a burger and dismissed the controversy.

"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," he said.

He also said people were ignoring the work done by those involved in the protest.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights, just like those who are at the protest site. You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester. You haven't elected me to this position," Dahiya said in Hindi.

The controversy comes a day after the police on Monday used batons and tear gas shells to disperse protesters during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, organised to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sarbananda Sonowal condoles deaths of 4 Indian seafarers near Ukraine

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra eyes DELTA Act for blockchain-based tokenisation of land assetspremium

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members stage protest outside PM Modi's residence

Govt open to Neet debate in Parl: Jitendra Singh after Rahul Gandhi meet

arrest

GST refund fraud: Three Delhi tax officials among five held in ₹5.5 cr scam

accident

Motor vehicle crashes leading cause of road injury, deaths in 2023: Study

Topics : Protest Social Media Politics News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Bandhan Bank Q1 ResultsStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewInfosys Q1 PreviewAdani Energy Q1 ResultsHDFC Bank Share PriceTVS Motor Q1 resultsPersonal Finance