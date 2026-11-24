Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das on Monday alleged that he was stopped from travelling to the UK to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he was invited to speak on the "cockroach movement".

In posts on X, Das said he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his 1 am flight to London.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from the University of Oxford.

Das said, "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford." "This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement.

"Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!" he said.

Das said he has been invited by the Oxford University Students' Union for a panel discussion.

"And that's why I was going to London. But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged," he said.

"Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion? "I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks..." he said.

Taking a dig at the Modi government, the CJP leader said, "They are not even able to expand their cabinet because the ministers are refusing to resign." Das said the incident would not deter him from continuing his work, asserting that he would travel to London, Paris and other places in the future.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from the University of Oxford.

"Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford," Dipke said in a post on X.

The CJP accused the government of attempting to silence educated voices.