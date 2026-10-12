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Home / India News / CJP seeks Delhi Police nod for Jantar Mantar protest, gives 24-hr ultimatum

CJP seeks Delhi Police nod for Jantar Mantar protest, gives 24-hr ultimatum

Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest

Saurav Das, CJP, Ashutosh Ranka, Ratna Singh

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with legal head Ratna Singh during a press conference following their release from preventive detention, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

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CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das went to Parliament Street police station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest.

Police tightened security in the area and the road outside the police station was closed as the two leaders arrived.

A public announcement was made outside the police station, asking people to comply with security restrictions and prohibitory orders, maintain peace and avoid unauthorised gatherings.

"We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours," Ranka said. 

 

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Criticising the security restrictions in the national capital, Ranka said the arrangements affected residents and businesses, particularly with festivals approaching.

"The way Delhi Police has shut the entire national capital down is unprecedented. People are suffering, businesses have been shut...festivals are also coming. Why don't you give us a designated site to hold the protest?" Ranka said.

CJP leader Saurav Das said peaceful protest was a constitutional right and urged the police to specify a date and time for the demonstration.

"Peaceful protest is a right, a constitutional right, and people are already exercising it. People will protest peacefully. The police always complain that we should approach them 10 days in advance. We are now leaving the choice to them and asking them to specify the date and time.

However, we will not let them keep the matter pending. We will give them a 24-hour ultimatum. Let's see," Das said.

After a call by the CJP for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, authorities put in place extensive security arrangements and restrictions across the national capital. Protesters were prevented from reaching the Jantar Mantar on Saturday and Sunday, with police saying permission has not been granted for any demonstration.

Thousands of protesters, including leaders of CJP, opposition parties and student organisations, have been detained in the past two days.

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 12:55 PM IST