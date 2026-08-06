CJP to launch nationwide campaign against unemployment, says Abhijeet Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said unemployment would be the party's next national campaign after protests over alleged examination irregularities
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday described unemployment as a major problem in the country, and said it would be taken up as a nationwide issue.
He was addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The core team had been holding talks at Dipke's residence since Wednesday.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other representatives were also present at the press conference.
The protests, led by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the Neet paper leak and other exam irregularities, led to Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as the Union education minister.
Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the biggest achievement of the students' agitation." There were not only students but also jobless youngsters who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest, he said.
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"Unemployment is a major problem, we will make it a nationwide issue. We will work on education reforms. Education has remained unaffordable since schooling. Education is used for making profits. But we want to change it," he said.
Sixty per cent of people in the country are below the age of 35 and protesters at Jantar Mantar also comprised such people, Dipke noted.
The CJP founder also said there was a need to bring back the credibility of the media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:49 PM IST