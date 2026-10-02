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Home / India News / Clear skies continue in Delhi; heavy rainfall likely in Arunachal, Kerala

Clear skies continue in Delhi; heavy rainfall likely in Arunachal, Kerala

The IMD expects isolated to scattered rainfall over parts of northeast India, Odisha, West Bengal, central India, Maharashtra and the southern peninsula over the coming days.

Delhi weather

Clear skies and dry weather are likely to continue in Delhi on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

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Clear skies and dry weather are likely to continue in Delhi on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. 
 
The weather department has not issued a weather warning for any part of Delhi. The IMD expects mainly clear skies and no rain in the city through October 5.
 
The maximum temperature could rise to 34-36 degrees Celsius on October 4 and 5, while the minimum is expected to remain between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for October 6 and 7, but no rain is expected.
 
 
The southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of northwest and central India. The IMD said conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal from remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and entire Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other areas, over the next 24 hours. 
 

Where is heavy rain expected today?

 
Several parts of southern, northeastern and eastern India are likely to see rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind are very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Similar thunderstorms with lightning and winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. 
 
Similar situations are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.
 
The IMD expects isolated to scattered rainfall over parts of northeast India, Odisha, West Bengal, central India, Maharashtra and the southern peninsula over the coming days. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from October 2 to 7, while coastal Karnataka is likely to see fairly widespread rainfall on Friday.

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Topics : Delhi weather IMD weather forecast India Meteorological Department Indian monsoon southwest monsoon

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 8:54 AM IST