Clear skies in Delhi day after heavy rain; showers likely in parts of India
The IMD has forecast no rain in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after heavy showers brought down temperatures across the capital
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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A day after heavy showers and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies in Delhi on Tuesday.
The city's maximum temperature is expected to be around 32-34 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius for Tuesday. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal.
Several parts of India are expected to witness showers today, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andhra Pradesh, the weather agency said. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of eastern and northeastern India. ALSO READ: Delhi traffic alert: 22 junctions may see diversions amid anti-CEC protests
In the Northeast, rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Southern India is expected to see continued rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, while showers are forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from the country. The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from the remaining parts of India, alongside the onset of northeast monsoon rainfall over the southern peninsula, over the next two to three days.
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Topics : Delhi weather Indian weather India Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast IMD on rains BS Web Reports
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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:43 AM IST