Clear skies, strong winds in Delhi as temperatures rise across India

India is set to witness a gradual rise in temperatures over the coming days, even as parts of the northeast and eastern regions continue to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, according to the latest weather bulletin.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius over northwest India between April 11 and 16. Central India may see a rise of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the same period, while east India could record an increase of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius till April 14.

IMD issues heatwave alert for this week

Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh between April 14 and 16, and over Odisha on April 13 and 14. Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Karnataka over the next few days.

In contrast, fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is forecast over the northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, during April 11–14. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 11 and 14. Parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may witness scattered rainfall with gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

Delhi weather today

For Delhi, the weather is expected to remain largely stable on Saturday, with mainly clear skies. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

Surface winds in the national capital are likely to blow at speeds of 10–20 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 30 kmph during the daytime. The prevailing conditions are expected to keep the weather comfortable, though a gradual rise in temperatures may be felt over the next few days.