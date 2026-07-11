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Home / India News / Cloudburst floods hotels, houses in J-K's Pahalgam; no casualties

Cloudburst floods hotels, houses in J-K's Pahalgam; no casualties

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district

Himachal cloudburst, cloudburst

Representative Image: The cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

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Several hotels and houses were inundated in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream, officials said.

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream in Awoora.

The overflowing waters inundated at least half a dozen hotels, prompting the rescue and relocation of tourists to safer places, they said, adding, several houses in the area were also affected.

There was no report of any loss of life or injuries. The administration is closely monitoring the situation, officials added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Rainfall flood

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

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