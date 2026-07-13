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Home / India News / Cloudy skies in Delhi as AQI drops; IMD forecasts rainfall in most states

Cloudy skies in Delhi as AQI drops; IMD forecasts rainfall in most states

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the poor category amid hot and humid weather, while an active monsoon pattern is set to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds to several states

A dust storm and dark clouds engulf the city skyline as seen from the Film City, Sector-16, in Noida

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky over the national capital today (Photo: PTI Images)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

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Delhi saw a change in weather once again on Monday, as residents woke to hot, humid conditions. The city's air quality also deteriorated, remaining in the 'poor' category.
 
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 294 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, Delhi's AQI had risen to 261, the highest level recorded in more than 85 days.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the 'feels like' temperature touched 45.7 degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm on Sunday, while the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.
 
The AQI was the highest since April 17, when it was recorded at 263. The city had reported an AQI of 140 on Friday, with air quality remaining in the 'moderate' and 'satisfactory' categories for most of the month.
 
 
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The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky over the national capital today. Strong surface winds, occasionally reaching 40 kmph, are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is no forecast for rainfall in the city today, hence the weather may remain hot and humid throughout the day.
 
Weather across India
 
IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, and parts of West Bengal. 
  Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.  
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, while parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana may witness thunderstorms with winds of 30-40 kmph. 
 
Heatwave alert
 
IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions over isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, and hot and humid weather over Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Marine warnings remain in place for squally weather over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
 

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Topics : Air Quality Index weather forecast IMD weather forecast Delhi weather Delhi air quality Indian monsoon BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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