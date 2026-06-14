Coal Minister flags disappearance of 4 mn tonnes of coal; seeks probe

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has written to the Telangana government, flagging reports that 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth about Rs 1,600 crore is missing and urging an urgent inquiry to ascertain the facts and safeguards at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), already strained by unpaid dues of over Rs 51,500 crore.

In a letter dated June 10, 2026, to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Union Minister said that "a news item published across various newspapers relating to the disappearance of 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth Rs 1600 crore, resulting in significant financial loss to the company.

"Given SCCL's current financial position due to unpaid dues exceeding Rs 51, 500 crore from the Telangana government, these allegations could further hamper the financial stability of SCCL." The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd SCCL) is jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.

Reddy said that such allegations if not examined with alacrity and if not addressed promptly may undermine SCCL's financial position and impede its future growth and sustainability.

"I therefore urge that the facts in the matter maybe ascertained and inquired into urgently to assess whether the alleged irregularities have an element of truth and also to see whether there are adequate safeguards mechanisms and internal controls for effective functioning of SCCL," Reddy said in the letter.

The minister said that while conducting the assessment, the state should consider deploying technology'based monitoring tools and instituting periodic reviews to detect weaknesses early and address them promptly.

He added that such measures would close systemic gaps, prevent recurrence, and bolster SCCL's efficiency, transparency and credibility.

The minister also sought the chief minister's personal intervention to ensure smooth operation of the company and safeguard the welfare of all personnel engaged with SCCL, directly or indirectly.