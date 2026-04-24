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Home / India News / Complaint filed against woman who confronted BJP minister, no FIR: Police

Complaint filed against woman who confronted BJP minister, no FIR: Police

In her complaint to the Worli police, Sadavarte said the woman created a ruckus, using abusive language, obstructing the rally and causing public disturbance

Mahajan,Maharashtra,Marathi people,Narendra Modi ministry,Poonam Mahajan,advocate,Police Krishnakant Upadhyay,Ritu Tawde,Deputy Commissioner,Mayor,Zen Sadavarte,Gunaratna Sadavarte,Mumbai,Girish Mahajan,minister,Worli police,Krishnakant Upadhyay

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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A complaint has been filed against a woman who berated Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for a traffic jam caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai, police said on Friday, clarifying that no case has been registered against her.

The complaint was submitted to the police on Wednesday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, they said.

The incident occurred in the upscale Worli area on Tuesday during a rally organised by the BJP to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

 

An agitated woman confronted minister Mahajan, who was speaking to reporters, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters. "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at the nearby open ground.

In her complaint to the Worli police, Sadavarte said the woman created a ruckus, using abusive language, obstructing the rally and causing public disturbance.

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"Insult to hard-working police officials, public representatives, the Constitution and constitutional mechanism won't be allowed in this country," she told reporters.

Sadavarte has urged the police to register a case against the woman under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 221 (obstructing public servants on duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (intentional insult), 195 (assaulting or obstructing public servant) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), they said.

"It is being clarified that no FIR has been registered against the woman who criticised traffic congestion and shouted at agitators during the morcha on April 21 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay.

Earlier, Mahajan had said that the woman's anger was justified to "some extent". He, however, had emphasised that her language was inappropriate, ruling out any legal action against her.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who belongs to the BJP, had expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the rally.

Police have registered a case against the rally organisers for alleged violation of norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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