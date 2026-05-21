Cong joins TN govt, CM Vijay expands Cabinet by inducting 23 more ministers

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 23 more legislators as ministers, including two from the Congress, which marked the return of the grand old party to governance in Tamil Nadu after almost 60 years.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Lok Bhavan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the minister-designates. TVK MLAs, including Srinath, S Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi and R V Ranjithkumar were initially sworn-in as ministers.

Congress party's S Rajesh Kumar, representing Killiyoor, and P Viswanathan, who won from Melur segment, took oath as ministers.

AICC incharge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, said the inclusion of his party MLAs in the Cabinet heralded a "turning point" in the political history of Tamil Nadu.

"Congress cadres have been striving for power for the last 59 years and have been working for it with loyalty and dedication. Now, they have got it," Chodankar told PTI Videos.

Congress Lok Sabh (Karur) MP Jothimani said in a statement: "After 59 years, two members of the Congress party have taken up positions in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. This is a highly joyful moment for the Congress party. Heartfelt congratulations to elder brother Viswanathan and younger brother Rajeshkumar! May this responsibility turn out to be a great opportunity to render exemplary service to the people of Tamil Nadu." Also, Congress supporters hailed in social media the inclusion of party MLAs in the Cabinet on May 21, the death anniversary of iconic leader Rajiv Gandhi.

A total of 23 MLAs were sworn in as ministers and it includes three women. Vijay's friend Srinath, elected from Thoothukudi Assembly segment, was the first to take oath. Mohamed Farvas J, and N Marie Wilson were from the minority communities.

Governor Arlekar corrected Congress leader Rajesh Kumar during his oath-taking and asked him to confine to the written oath given to him. While reading out the oath from a paper, he suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spontaneously prompting the Governor to say, "that is not part of your oath." The Cabinet expansion marks the Congress' return to government in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades as the Dravidian majors--DMK and AIADMK, have never accommodated allies, including the national party that has aligned with both parties at different points of time. The last Congress chief minister was M Bhakthavatsalam and he helmed Tamil Nadu, then known as Madras state, from 1963 to 1967.

The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder CN Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.

TVK top leader and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday urged the Congress, VCK and IUML to join the government and said it was the wish of Chief Minister Vijay.