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Home / India News / Cong links Indo-US trade deal to US's move to drop charges against Adani

Cong links Indo-US trade deal to US's move to drop charges against Adani

The opposition party's attack came after media reports claimed that US authorities are moving to settle the fraud charges against the Indian billionaire

Gautam Adani

Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports claiming that US authorities are moving to drop charges against billionaire Gautam Adani, saying it is now clear why the PM agreed to the "hopelessly one-sided" Indo-US trade deal and why he abruptly halted Operation Sindoor.

The opposition party's attack came after media reports claimed that US authorities are moving to settle the fraud charges against the Indian billionaire.

Reacting to the reports, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It is now clear why the PM agreed to the hopelessly one-sided Indo-US trade 'deal' that was really a steal by the US. And it is also clear why he abruptly halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025, acting on President Trump's threats rather than on our national interest."  "Reportedly, the Trump Administration is about to drop all charges of corruption against Modani," he said on X.

 

How much more "compromised" can the PM get, Ramesh asked.

The Justice Department may announce that they're dropping the charges as soon as this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also moving to settle a parallel civil fraud case it brought against Adani and others in November 2024, the media reports claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Congress India US Trade Deal Gautam Adani SEC indictment

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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