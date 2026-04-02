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Home / India News / Congress seeks clarity on RS adjournment; Nadda says govt will revert

Congress seeks clarity on RS adjournment; Nadda says govt will revert

Rising after papers were laid in the Upper House, Ramesh sought an explanation from Leader of the House J P Nadda and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Jairam Ramesh

He further questioned the secrecy surrounding the House's schedule (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday demanded the government should clarify in the Rajya Sabha whether the House would be adjourned to a later date or sine die, amid what he called unhealthy media speculation.

Rising after papers were laid in the Upper House, Ramesh sought an explanation from Leader of the House J P Nadda and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

"Today, is the House going to be adjourned till a later date or is it going to be adjourned sine die? This uncertainty and media speculation is not healthy to the functioning of our democracy," Ramesh said.

 

He further questioned the secrecy surrounding the House's schedule.

"Please, I would seek clarification. What is the intention? To adjourn this today, meet again tomorrow or meet at a later date or adjourn sine die? Why so much secrecy on the fate of the Rajya Sabha? Forget the Lok Sabha, at least in the Rajya Sabha, let us have some clarity," he said.

Responding to Ramesh's query, Nadda said, "Sir, the government will get back to you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jairam Ramesh Congress Rajya Sabha

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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