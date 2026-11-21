The youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party clashed with police outside Meta offices, protesting the company's removal of ​some Instagram accounts of its members, according to footage released by the group on ​Saturday.

Meta declined to comment on the protests, an escalation by the influential political group in the company's biggest market ‌by users. Debate is growing in India about potential risks to free speech from the increasingly strict efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to remove social media content it objects to.

Modi's government says it orders content taken down only if it breaches local laws, can harm public safety or national security. Congress has long accused Meta and other social media platforms of curbing dissent online by removing party accounts, favouring Modi's government.

Meta has said it restricts content in India to comply with local laws.

MODI'S PARTY ACCUSES CONGRESS OF VANDALISM

Pradeep Bhandari, a national spokesperson for Modi's ruling party, criticised Congress' actions on Saturday, saying they had "not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad" but were also "flaunting it on social media".

"This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies," he wrote.

India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In ‌Hyderabad on Friday, protesters carrying placards chanted slogans as they stormed into the building that houses Meta's offices, smashing plants to the ground and clashing with police, according to footage released by the Indian Youth Congress' X account.

Another video showed Congress workers spray-painting anti-Meta slogans on walls outside the building that houses its Mumbai office, clashing with security guards who tried to stop them. In Gurugram near New Delhi, Congress workers chanted slogans and held banners reading "restore youth Congress accounts", official online posts showed.

The Indian Youth Congress posted warnings on X that it would "storm your offices across the country and stage protests" unless Instagram accounts ​of its leaders are restored.

Two such accounts were restored after Friday's protests, but thousands of accounts of journalists, creators and influencers critical ‌of the government remain restricted, Manu Jain, who is in charge of social media for the youth group, told Reuters on Saturday.

Meta must explain how its algorithms restrict posts and must restore accounts taken down on government orders, he ​added.

Reporters Without Borders has ‌said the removal of journalistic content from social media has been on the rise in India this year, and free speech activists ‌say a new government rule gives social media companies hardly any time to review and decide on takedown requests.

In February, Modi's government ordered social media companies to take down unlawful content within three hours of being notified about it, tightening ‌an earlier ​36-hour timeline.

Meta disclosures ​show that it restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws in the first half of 2026, second only to Indonesia and up from about 70,000 in the whole of 2025.

"The ‌large majority of these items ​included instances where we were obligated to proactively restrict content ... based on local law requirements," Meta said.