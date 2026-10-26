Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

A Special MP/MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Monday acquitted Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over remarks he allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi was present in the court when Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma pronounced the verdict, according to LiveLaw. The court held that the remarks were not defamatory in nature.

The case was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, following remarks Rahul Gandhi allegedly made during a press conference in Bengaluru amid the Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

Rahul had reportedly questioned the BJP’s claims of promoting clean politics, referring to Shah, who was then the party’s national president, as an accused in a murder case.

The remarks referred to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, in which Shah had been discharged by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in 2014.

Mishra subsequently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with criminal defamation and its punishment.

The Sultanpur court summoned Rahul to face trial on November 27, 2023. He appeared before the court on February 20, 2024, and was granted bail.

During the proceedings, Mishra sought to have the Congress leader’s voice sample matched with a recording of the speech. The trial court rejected the application in May 2026. Subsequent challenges to the decision were also dismissed by the sessions court and the Allahabad High Court.

The court had reserved its verdict after hearings concluded in October 2026.