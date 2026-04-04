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Home / India News / Court sends Al-Falah group chairman to judicial custody in 2nd PMLA case

Court sends Al-Falah group chairman to judicial custody in 2nd PMLA case

On March 24, the ED arrested Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in his second case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

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Siddiqui has now been sent to judicial custody till April 17 | Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in 14 days of judicial custody, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi.

Siddiqui was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan on Saturday, at the conclusion of his ten-day ED custody granted on March 25. He has now been sent to judicial custody till April 17.

On March 24, the ED arrested Siddiqui in his second case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Their probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, connived with some individuals and orchestrated the fabrication.

 

The disputed 1.14-acre land is located at 'Khasra No. 792' in Madanpur Khadar village of the national capital, and it is valued at Rs 45 crore, as per the ED.

The agency said the consideration amount (for the purchase of the land) in the documents was Rs 75 lakh.

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Siddiqui was earlier arrested by ED in November 2025, in a PMLA case based on money laundering allegations linked to the cheating of students enrolled in the educational institutions run by his Al-Falah Charitable Trust. The federal probe agency had alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and diverted student funds for personal use.

On February 5, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested Siddiqui for alleged forgery linked to irregularities in his private university. The case stems from two FIRs accusing Al Falah University of falsely claiming NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students.

The varsity had also come under scrutiny in a "white-collar terror" probe linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 15 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : money laundering case Money laundering PMLA case PMLA Enforcement Directorate

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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