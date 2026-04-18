CPI(M) demands judicial enquiry into Himachal Pradesh Chester-Hill 'scam'

Stepping up its ante against promoters of the Chester-Hill real estate project in Solan district, the Himachal unit of CPI(M) on Friday demanded a judicial enquiry into the allegations that non-agriculturist promoters from outside the state were controlling the project under a 'benami' arrangement.

The party's state unit also demanded the removal of the acting chief secretary, Sanjay Gupta, from the post, and threatened to launch agitation if prompt action was not taken in the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, the CPI(M) state secretary, Sanjay Chauhan, along with CPIM leaders Kuldeep Tanwar and Virendra Mehra, accused the government of playing down the "scam" by dubbing it as a fight among bureaucrats and said that the inaction of the government was "questionable." The allegations against the promoters of the project not only amount to violation of the HP Municipal Corporation Act 1994 but also undermined the provisions of section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, the CPI(M) leaders said, raising concern over the alleged nexus between the bureaucrats, contractors, real estate players and politicians.

Demanding a high-level judicial enquiry into the alleged scam, the CPI(M) leaders said that no action was taken despite the inquiry reports of the Solan Municipal Corporation and SDO (Civil) pointing out violations of the laws.

The CPI(M) leaders alleged that both the Congress and the BJP governments systematically diluted Section 118, which bars non-agriculturists, including bona fide Himachal residents, from purchasing land in the state without permission of the government.

The inquiry report said non-agriculturist promoters from outside the state were exercising control over the project and termed the arrangement a "benami" to evade restrictions under the Tenancy & Land Reforms Act.

The report also flagged the scale and financial aspects and noted that about 275 bighas (1 hectare = 3.98 bighas) were acquired within a short span and developed into housing projects valued at approximately Rs 47 crore and recommended scrutiny by enforcement and income tax authorities.

The matter came to light when an advocate, Vinay Sharma, posted on Facebook, alleging that the acting chief secretary stopped the Solan deputy commissioner from taking action on the SDO's report.