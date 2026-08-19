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Home / India News / Crop protection firms seek 5-year data protection in Pesticides Bil

Crop protection firms seek 5-year data protection in Pesticides Bil

Crop protection firms seek five-year data protection to spur new pesticide molecules, boost domestic manufacturing and strengthen exports

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

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Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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Five of India’s leading crop protection companies, four of them listed, jointly urged the government on Wednesday to include a five-year, time-bound Protection of Regulatory Data framework in the Draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, with the larger aim of encouraging companies to bring newer molecules and strengthen manufacturing and exports.
 
India loses an estimated 10 per cent to 35 per cent of its output each year to pests, weeds and diseases, a loss of around ₹2 lakh crore, according to the CropLife India-YES Bank Knowledge Report.
 
The companies — Crystal Crop Protection, Rallis India, Dhanuka Agritech, PI Industries and Godrej Agrovet — noted that bringing a new molecule to India costs about ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore and takes six to eight years of local safety, efficacy and residue studies.
 
 
Without a protected period, a later applicant can rely on the same data within a year, at a cost of around ₹75 lakh, which removes the incentive to introduce newer molecules.
 
“A predictable data protection framework rewards genuine research and brings new innovative solutions to Indian farmers, enabling more sustainable outcomes and creating lasting value for farming communities,” said Mayank Singhal, vice-chairperson and managing director, PI Industries.
 
India currently offers no regulatory data protection, whereas key trading partners and global competitors provide significant exclusivity periods. China provides six years of data protection, while Thailand, Brazil and the United States provide up to 10 years. The European Union grants 10 years, which can extend up to 13 years for low-risk and biological products to encourage greener chemistry.
 
The companies highlighted that expanding India’s registered agrochemical portfolio beyond its current 380 molecules, out of roughly 1,200 used worldwide, would give farmers newer, safer and lower-dose chemistry, strengthen domestic manufacturing and exports, and widen the molecule pool for the whole industry.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 10:39 PM IST