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Home / India News / Curfew extended in Meghalaya's West and East Garo Hills amid unrest

Curfew extended in Meghalaya's West and East Garo Hills amid unrest

Violence erupted earlier in parts of West Garo Hills, including Chibinang and Tura, during protests linked to the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections

Section 144, Prohibitory orders, curfew

During the curfew period, residents have been asked to remain indoors, with movement in the two districts prohibited, except during the relaxation hours | Representative image

Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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Curfew has been extended in Meghalaya's violence-hit West Garo Hills district till 6 am on Sunday, officials said.

It will be enforced across the district, with relaxation from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday to procure essential items, according to an order issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, curfew imposed in the East Garo Hills district will continue until further orders, the officials said.

Williamnagar Main Bazar in East Garo Hills will be permitted to open from 6 am to 1 pm, District Magistrate R P Marak said in another order.

During the curfew period, residents have been asked to remain indoors, with movement in the two districts prohibited, except during the relaxation hours, the officials said.

 

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Law enforcement agencies, magistrates and police officers have been directed to strictly enforce the order and take action against violators, they said.

Violence erupted earlier this week in parts of West Garo Hills, including Chibinang and Tura, during protests linked to the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Two persons were killed in the violence, with incidents of vandalism and arson reported from several areas, the officials said.

In view of the law and order situation, the Meghalaya government postponed the GHADC elections, which were scheduled to be held on April 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Meghalaya Curfew Northeast India violence

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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