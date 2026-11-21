As many as 14 flights were cancelled at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Saturday due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone 'Akvan', an official said.

Jharkhand has been experiencing cloudy weather coupled with light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone.

For safe landing or take-off, a visibility between 1,200 and 1,500 metres is required.

"The visibility at Ranchi airport was around 1,000 metres until 1pm," Airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.

He said that 14 scheduled flights were cancelled due to bad weather.