Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted another comprehensive review of the preparedness and response measures for the impending Cyclone 'Akvan'.

​According to the official release, detailed discussions were held regarding cyclone readiness.

All necessary steps are being taken in close coordination among the state administration, district administrations, and concerned Central Government departments to achieve the 'Zero Casualty' target. Expressing strong confidence, the Chief Minister stated that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, this goal will certainly be accomplished.

​Briefing the media following the review meeting, the Chief Minister informed that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone 'Akvan' is likely to make landfall on Friday afternoon at Haripur, near Gopalpur.

​Extensive preparedness and mitigation measures have been undertaken across 20 districts of the state to tackle the situation.

​So far, more than 300,000 people have been evacuated to safe locations. Additionally, 4,170 pregnant women have been shifted to safe shelters, out of whom 1,317 women have given birth to newborn babies, the Chief Minister stated.

​While a total of 9,341 cyclone shelters have been kept ready across the state, 2,623 of them have already been made operational.

​For rapid field-level response, a total of 418 teams have been deployed. These include 60 ODRAF teams, 14 NDRF teams, 216 Fire Service teams, and 128 tree-cutting teams from the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). Furthermore, an additional 28 Fire Service teams have been kept on standby.

​To ensure uninterrupted telecommunication during the cyclone, arrangements have been made for 17 satellite phones, Cells on Wheels (CoW), and telecom backup systems.

​Meanwhile, through ORSAC, a total of 941 landslide-prone villages have been identified across 6 districts- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Koraput. Arrangements have been put in place to evacuate residents from these villages to safer locations. Most of the people evacuated in Kandhamal and Gajapati districts belong to these landslide-prone areas.

​Responding to media queries regarding some fishermen from Andhra Pradesh stranded near the Odisha coast, the Chief Minister said that all arrangements have been made for their safety with the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard, and steps are underway to bring them safely to Ganjam district.

​During the review, the Chief Minister spoke over the phone with the Puri District Collector to inquire about the ground situation and preparedness, advising him to pay special attention to the safety of the Habishyalis (elderly women observing Kartika rituals).

​The Chief Minister also informed that 47 trains have been cancelled, and 28 trains have been rescheduled.

​Clarifying that the Coast Guard and the Rail Coordination Cell remain active for emergency rescue operations, the Chief Minister reiterated that all departments are on high alert and fully prepared, giving top priority to the safety of the people of the state.

​Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was present during the review meeting. Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue Department) Arabinda Padhee, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil, along with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments, were also in attendance.