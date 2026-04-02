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Home / India News / Cyrus Poonawalla buys Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna' for record ₹167 cr

Cyrus Poonawalla buys Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna' for record ₹167 cr

The price surpasses the previous record held by M F Husain's Untitled (Gram Yatra), which had sold for over ₹118 crore last year to Delhi-based collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar

Ravi Varma’s 'Yashoda and Krishna'

Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic painting Yashoda and Krishna | Image: X@CliosChronicles

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic painting Yashoda and Krishna has become the most expensive work of modern Indian art ever sold at auction, fetching ₹167.2 crore (approximately $18 million), according to The Times of India. 
The artwork was acquired by industrialist and founder of the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus S Poonawalla, following an intense bidding war at a Saffronart sale. The painting was expected to sell for ₹80 crore to ₹120 crore, but the final price was more than double that estimate. 
The price surpasses the previous record held by M F Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra), which sold for over ₹118 crore last year to Delhi-based collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar. 
 
Poonawalla described the acquisition as both “a privilege and responsibility”. “This national treasure deserves to be made available for public viewing periodically,” he said, adding that he would work to facilitate this. 
Saffronart co-founder and president Minal Vazirani called the sale a defining moment. “This is not just a milestone for the market, it is a powerful reminder of the enduring cultural and emotional resonance of Indian art,” she said, reported The Times of India.

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What the painting depicts

Created in the 1890s, the oil-on-canvas work captures an evocative moment from Hindu mythology. Varma depicts Yashoda milking a cow, while an infant Lord Krishna reaches from behind for a goblet of milk. 
The painting stands as a masterful portrayal of the bond between mother and child, reflecting deep affection and tenderness. Varma’s nuanced use of colour and light lends the work a sense of harmony, transporting the viewer into a serene, almost divine world. It also exemplifies his distinctive ability to merge European academic realism with Indian iconography.

Legacy of Raja Ravi Varma

Born in 1848 into an aristocratic family in the princely state of Travancore, Raja Ravi Varma is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Indian Art’. 
He is best known for pioneering a style that fused European painting techniques with Indian themes and sensibilities, making mythological subjects more accessible and relatable. Beyond his canvases, Varma established a lithographic press in 1894 to mass-produce his paintings as affordable prints. This innovation brought Hindu iconography into ordinary households for the first time. Among his most celebrated works are Shakuntala and Hamsa Damayanti (Damayanti and the Swan).

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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