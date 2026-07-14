Datanomics: AAY food quota revision sparks backlash from southern states

A Union government proposal to revise foodgrain entitlement under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) has met with opposition from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which say the move will cut rations to their poorest households.Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, every AAY household gets 35 kg of foodgrain a month, regardless of family size. The proposed formula would instead fix entitlement at 7 kg per person, capped at 35 kg.Bihar, with the country's largest average AAY family size, would retain its full quota even after the proposed revision. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, with their small household sizes, each stand to lose close to 15 kg per household. Kerala and Tamil Nadu lose 13.5 kg and 11.69 kg, respectively.However, Chhattisgarh, a central-east state, would lose more than each of the south Indian states. At average all-India level, the entitlement would fall from 35 kg to about 25.13 kg — a cut of 9.87 kg. The revision comes even as procurement costs rise, with rice prices up 18.05 per cent and wheat nearly 20 per cent between FY20 and FY26.