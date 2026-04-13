Datanomics: Asha Bhosle, the 'Last Mughal' of Indian music, leaves legacy
Asha Bhosle was rewarded for her contributions to the Indian cinema and music industries
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Renowned singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai, after a career spanning 8 decades and several evergreen songs. Her ability to master different styles of music, from Indian classical to Western tunes, made her one of the stalwarts of the Indian playback singing industry. During her musical journey, she recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages.
Topics : artist Indian artists