Monday, April 13, 2026 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Asha Bhosle, the 'Last Mughal' of Indian music, leaves legacy

Datanomics: Asha Bhosle, the 'Last Mughal' of Indian music, leaves legacy

Asha Bhosle was rewarded for her contributions to the Indian cinema and music industries

Asha Bhosle
premium

Asha Bhosle made her debut at age 10 with song named 'Chala Chala Nav Bala' for a Marathi film 'Majha Bal', and gradually made her name in the Hindi music industry, alongside stalwarts such as Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum. (Photo:PTI)

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai, after a career spanning 8 decades and several evergreen songs. Her ability to master different styles of music, from Indian classical to Western tunes, made her one of the stalwarts of the Indian playback singing industry. During her musical journey, she recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages. 
 
:
 
She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award — India's highest award in cinema — in 2000. Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, had received the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Among her contemporaries Mohammed Rafi won the Padma Shri in 1967.  
 
:
 
Bhosle made her debut at age 10 with song named 'Chala Chala Nav Bala' for a Marathi film 'Majha Bal', and gradually made her name in the Hindi music industry, alongside stalwarts such as Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum. She established herself in the 1960s, and her partnership with renowned music director Rahul Dev Burman – who she later married -- delivered many hit songs.
 
Topics : artist Indian artists