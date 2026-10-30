Datanomics: Delhi is shutting its gates to polluting vehicles from Nov 1

Starting November 1, the Delhi government announced it will prohibit vehicles registered outside the city that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms. The curbs will run until January 31, 2027. Electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles are exempt. The move is part of the city’s winter pollution control plan to cut vehicle emissions. BS-VI is India’s strictest vehicle emission standard, introduced nationwide on April 1, 2020. Since then, 69 per cent of Delhi’s own registrations are BS-VI. Among the vehicles coming to Delhi from the outskirts, Gurugram and Faridabad will be hit the most, with about three in every ten registrations below BS-VI. Transport is the second biggest cause of rising pollution in Delhi. However, transport accounts for just 23 per cent of winter PM2.5 levels. The biggest culprit is secondary particulate matter, which forms in the air from reactions between gaseous pollutants. Part of the reason for this is also vehicles driven on petrol, diesel, and heavy duty combustion engines. The government tackled the other part by imposing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) starting October 21.