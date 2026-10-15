Datanomics: Delhi Metro's restrictions hit a 10-year high in 2026
Delhi Metro station restrictions surged to 100 in 2026, accounting for nearly 30% of all restrictions since 2017, amid a rise in protest-related closures
Jayant Pankaj
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Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that no metro services were curtailed during the October 10 protests and that only entry and exit were restricted in 45 out of the 303 stations.
Topics : Delhi Metro DMRC Metro