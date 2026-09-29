Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: India accounted for 3% of global terror deaths since 2001

Datanomics: India accounted for 3% of global terror deaths since 2001

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the number of Indians among the victims of the 9/11 attack was the second-highest after Americans

mumbai attack, attack
premium

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, one of the sites targeted during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the number of Indians among the victims of the 9/11 terror attack was the second-highest after Americans. In the 2001 attack, around 3,000 people were killed, an event that led to the US declaring “War on Terror”. Since then, terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide. From 2001 to 2025,  Iraq accounted for the highest share of deaths globally at 22 per cent, followed by Afghanistan at 20 per cent, and Nigeria at 9 per cent. India and the US accounted for 3 per cent and 1 per cent, ranking 7th and 8th, respectively. The share of civilians among those killed in attacks rose from 27 per cent in 2001 to 28 per cent in 2026 (till August), while the share of martyred security forces declined from 16 per cent to 9 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, the share of insurgents and militants among those killed increased from 55 per cent to 62 per cent over the same period. All three categories saw considerable volatility in the intervening years. Countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nigeria have performed poorly on the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, while India ranked close to Nigeria.
 
 
 
 
 
Topics : Narendra Modi Data Patterns Terrorsim 26 11 Mumbai terror attack