Datanomics: India sees over half of South Asia's protest demonstrations

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the fourth week of an indefinite hunger strike, which began on June 28, to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over an alleged leak of the NEET question paper. Wangchuk is following a path long rooted in India's history. Independent India has seen several such protests: Mahatma Gandhi fasted in 1947 and 1948 for communal harmony. Inspired by Gandhi, Potti Sriramulu fasted for 58 days in 1952 demanding a separate state for Telugu speakers, a fast that ended in his death. Within a year, Andhra was carved out as India's first linguistic state, setting a template for how protests could redraw a country. Over a thousand protests were recorded every month between 2019 and 2026, from peaceful demonstrations to farmers' rallies and student and labour movements. This monthly count saw a brief dip during the pandemic lockdowns. The country alone accounted for 20,600 protests in 2025. Among South Asian countries, India's share of protests increased from 54 per cent in 2020 to a peak of 65 per cent in 2024, before easing slightly the following year.