The Supreme Court has recently warned that states and Union Territories (UTs) in the Yamuna basin will face penalties if water quality deteriorates within their jurisdictions. It comes as Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi were hit by thick white foam coating the river. Since 2021, at least five of the seven monitoring stations in the national capital have recorded biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of around 30 mg/l during Chhath Puja. This is ten times the prescribed limit of 3 mg/l. BOD measures the oxygen microbes use to break down organic waste; a higher figure indicates greater pollution. Of the four states—Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh—and Delhi through which the river flows, Delhi was the only one in 2025 where every monitoring station exceeded the limit, with a peak reading of 72 mg/l. Pollution typically peaks in summer, when low water flow leaves untreated sewage and industrial effluent barely diluted, and it falls sharply during the monsoon, when excess water dilutes the waste. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Yamuna rejuvenation projects worth over ₹8,941 crore in Delhi.