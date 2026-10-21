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Home / India News / DDA may launch tethered hot air balloon rides in Delhi from November 14

DDA may launch tethered hot air balloon rides in Delhi from November 14

DDA, last year, finalised the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and Asita and Baansera, two sites along the Yamuna Bank, for balloon rides

Hot air balloons, Telangana Tourism

The rides were launched last November from Baanseera park in Sarai Kale Khan area (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) may start its tethered hot air balloon rides from November 14, officials said on Wednesday.

The rides were launched last November from Baanseera park in Sarai Kale Khan area.

"We plan to start the rides from November 14 for the public, the weather is ideal for the launch of the rides and it will be in the same format like last year," a private organiser said.

Ticket prices are likely to be less than last year to attract more customers, he added.

The organisers set the ticket price at around ₹2,300 per person last time.

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DDA, last year, finalised the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and Asita and Baansera, two sites along the Yamuna Bank, for balloon rides.

 

Expansion plans, beyond Baanseera, are on hold.

A trip normally lasts between 7 and 12 minutes, with four people in the balloon. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : DDA Delhi Development Authority Yamuna Yamuna river

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 3:52 PM IST