Death toll in massive fire at Odisha's SCB Medical College rises to 11

The toll in the devastating fire at government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital here climbed to 11 after one more patient succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased patient was identified as 20-year-old Pabitra Dosari, who hailed from Koraput district.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital when fire broke out at the trauma care ICU early on Monday. Ten patients were killed and 11 people injured in the incident on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, visited the hospital on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also taken stock of the situation.

The state government has constituted a judicial panel to probe the incident, and also formed a fact-finding team headed by Development Commissioner D K Singh that visited the hospital. The team will submit a report to the chief secretary.

The blaze had erupted around 2.48 am on the first floor and is suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

SCB Medical College and Hospital is the state's premier health facility, with nearly 2,700 beds and it serves thousands daily.