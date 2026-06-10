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Home / India News / Death toll in Vizag Steel Plant blast rises to 9 as injured worker succumbs

Death toll in Vizag Steel Plant blast rises to 9 as injured worker succumbs

A sudden severe explosion in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Vizag killed eight workers and injured six more on June 8, followed by another worker succumbing to severe burn injuries

Visakhapatnam, Vizag steel plant

Smoke erupts in Vizag steel plant after molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, June 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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The death toll from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant explosion has risen to nine, following the death of another worker on Wednesday.

A sudden severe explosion in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Vizag killed eight workers and injured six more on June 8, followed by another worker succumbing to severe burn injuries today.

"The latest casualty is identified as Pydiraju, who succumbed to burns at 8.17 am this morning," Visakhapatnam district joint collector G Vidhyadhari told PTI.

She said the body was shifted to King George Hospital in the port city for post mortem.

Later, Pydiraju's body was handed over to his family members.

 

Pydiraju was one of the two workers among the six injured who suffered 90 percent burns, the joint collector added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vizag Steel Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh government

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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