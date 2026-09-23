Deep depression to cross Odisha-Andhra coast on Sep 23-24, bring heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on Wednesday night.

The weather system is expected to bring isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha, while heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Authorities in several districts of Odisha have declared educational institutions closed until September 24 in view of the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is set to withdraw further from parts of northwest India, including Delhi.

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are also expected to see heavy rainfall.

Squally winds reaching 55-65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph are likely over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal as the system intensifies. Rough to very rough sea conditions are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and along the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the westcentral and adjoining northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal and along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

Schools, educational institutions closed in Odisha

Keeping in view the weather situation, authorities in several districts — Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Khurda — have declared educational institutions closed until September 24, according to PTI.

The administrations of several districts have also cancelled the leave of government employees and directed them to report for duty in view of the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The government has restricted vehicular movement on certain roads, including Kalinga Ghat, which connects Ganjam and Kandhamal. Ferry services between Satapada and Jahnikuda in Chilika Lake will also remain suspended until September 25 due to the prevailing weather conditions, according to an official order.

With heavy rainfall continuing across southern and coastal districts, reports of fallen trees and road blockades have emerged from Gajapati, Ganjam and several other areas.

Weather across India

Rainfall is likely to remain active over central, eastern and southern India. In central India, fairly widespread to widespread rain is expected over Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, while widespread rainfall has been forecast over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the Northeast, rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In southern India, scattered rainfall is expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Western India is also likely to see rain over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is likely to remain mainly clear on Wednesday and Thursday, with no rain expected. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could stay between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The capital is likely to see partly cloudy skies later in the week, with very light to light rain and thunderstorms possible around the weekend.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Delhi during the next seven days.