Defence Ministry signs ₹4,106 cr deals for IAF satellite, Navy torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed contracts worth close to ₹4,106 crore for the acquisition of the GSAT-7C communication satellite capability for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

The contract for GSAT-7C was signed with Bengaluru-based New Space India Limited, a government-owned commercial arm of the Department of Space. According to a media statement released by the ministry, the acquisition of dedicated communication satellite capability, valued at ₹2,563 crore, is expected to enhance secure communication for IAF assets.

“This indigenously designed, developed & manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient & seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness,” the statement said.

The second contract, worth about ₹1,543 crore, was signed with state-owned weapon systems manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Limited for Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes. The torpedo is electrically propelled and designed to target enemy submarines in deep and shallow waters.

It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2016 and can be fired from ships and submarines, both in deep and shallow waters. It weighs around 1,850 kilograms, can travel at a maximum speed of 40 knots and has a range of around 40 kilometres.

The satellite system is intended to strengthen the IAF's dedicated communication capabilities, while the torpedo will enhance the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities in the region.