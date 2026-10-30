Delhi air quality improves after rain, AQI drops to 111 on Friday morning

Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Friday, October 30, after overnight rainfall brought some relief from pollution across the national capital. The city's Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Friday, October 30, after overnight rainfall brought some relief from pollution across the national capital. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 111 at 7 am on Friday, moving into the 'moderate' category from the 'poor' category recorded over the previous two days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The improvement comes after Delhi recorded an AQI of 229 on Thursday. Rainfall through Thursday night and into Friday morning helped reduce pollution levels, leading to a significant improvement in air quality, although readings continue to vary across monitoring stations.

How different areas are faring

The improvement was visible across several parts of the city. At 6 am on Friday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 86, while Aya Nagar stood at 95 and Lodhi Road at 88, placing all three in the 'satisfactory' category.

ALSO READ: Odisha govt clears ₹3,855 cr investment proposals, targets 7,765 new jobs However, some areas continued to record moderate pollution levels. Uttam Nagar reported an AQI of 174, followed by Rohini at 160, IIT Delhi at 157 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 151. The readings indicate that air quality has improved across the capital, although conditions are not uniform.

At 6 am, Ghaziabad's Indirapuram recorded an AQI of 55, while Greater Noida's Knowledge Park III stood at 76. Noida's Sector 116 reported 59, and Gurugram's Sector 51 recorded 179, according to the available monitoring data.

Overnight rain brings relief to Delhi

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a total of 54.7 mm of rainfall overnight. It received 49.3 mm between 11.30 pm on Thursday and 2.30 am on Friday, followed by another 5.4 mm over the next three hours. Palam recorded 21 mm during the earlier period, while Pusa received 20 mm.

The rainfall also brought a sharp drop in temperatures. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4°C on Thursday, which was 5.6 degrees below normal and the lowest October maximum in four years.

The IMD had issued an Orange Alert covering all 11 districts of Delhi, warning of further light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category on Friday and Saturday, October 31. However, it could deteriorate to the poor category from Sunday, November 1.