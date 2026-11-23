The city-level reading was 12 points higher than the AQI of 236 reported at 9 am on Sunday. Pollution levels varied considerably across the capital. Of the 58 monitoring stations with valid readings at 7 am, 51 recorded AQI levels above 200, while five reported readings above 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category.

Sirifort recorded the highest AQI at 331, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 323 and IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, at 320. Talkatora Garden reported 315, while Pusa, monitored by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), recorded 312.

Among other locations, ITO recorded an AQI of 297, CRRI Mathura Road 296, Aya Nagar 295 and Burari Crossing 293. Commonwealth Sports Complex reported 291, while DTU recorded 288.

At the other end, Ghoga recorded the lowest AQI at 130, followed by Lodhi Road at 149 and IMD Lodhi Road at 161. These locations were in the ‘moderate’ category.

NCR cities report mixed air quality

Air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) remained uneven. Rohtak in Haryana recorded an AQI of 248, the same as Delhi, while Ghaziabad reported 233 and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan 229.

Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 228, followed by Manesar at 217, Hapur at 216, Gurugram at 215 and Noida at 212. Bahadurgarh reported 197, while Meerut recorded 187.

Among other NCR cities, Bulandshahr reported an AQI of 178, Sonipat 174 and Baghpat 168. Faridabad recorded 136, while Bharatpur and Alwar reported 127 and 124, respectively. Panipat and Palwal were among the better-performing locations, with readings of 95 and 94.

Hanumangarh, Malegaon record highest AQI nationally

Among the 281 cities with valid readings in the CPCB’s 7 am dataset, Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and Malegaon in Maharashtra recorded the highest AQI at 276 each. Panchgaon in Haryana followed at 265, while Dharuhera recorded 264 and Bhiwani 261.

Udaipur in Rajasthan reported an AQI of 260, followed by Bikaner at 256. Rohtak and Delhi both recorded 248, while Khairthal in Rajasthan also reported 248. Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh recorded 241.

At the other end, Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the lowest AQI at 9, followed by Sasaram in Bihar at 17 and Gangtok in Sikkim at 27. Begusarai in Bihar reported 30, while Rairangpur in Odisha recorded 34. Ramgarh in Bihar, Gaya in Bihar and Bhilai in Chhattisgarh reported readings of 35 each.

Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

Forecast points to continued poor air quality

The latest available forecast from the Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions - Delhi (AIRWISE-Delhi) indicates that the capital’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category from Monday to Wednesday, with the possibility of readings moving between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ over the following six days. Favourable winds and an increase in mixing depth had helped disperse pollutants over the weekend, but the improvement may not be sustained, according to a report by India Today citing the forecast.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) currently lists Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) as active across Delhi-NCR. Under Stage II of Grap, measures including mechanised road sweeping, dust suppression, water sprinkling are taken along with stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites and restrictions on the use of personal vehicles.