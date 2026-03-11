Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains poor as summer heat arrives early in the capital

Delhi air quality remains poor as summer heat arrives early in the capital

Even as summer heat arrives early in Delhi, pollution stays high with AQI in 'poor' range. Experts warn prolonged exposure may affect children, elderly, and those with respiratory issues

Wednesday morning saw above-normal minimum temperatures in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as winter recedes and summer seems to have arrived early in the national capital, Delhi’s air quality continues to remain toxic. On Wednesday morning, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 268, keeping it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Delhi AQI readings across monitoring stations
 
Anand Vihar: 377
Bawana: 308
ITO: 234

Mundka: 265
Punjabi Bagh: 257
RK Puram: 266
Vivek Vihar: 300
 
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’. High levels of pollution may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, especially among children, the elderly, and people with respiratory illnesses.
 
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, with a gradual fall of 3-5 degrees Celsius expected thereafter. Current maximum temperatures, markedly above normal by over 5 degrees Celsius, are expected to reduce to slightly above normal by March 13-14.
 
Wednesday morning saw above-normal minimum temperatures in the city, with Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather observatory, recording 17.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal. Palam and Lodhi Road logged 18.1 degrees Celsius and 17.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the Ridge recorded the highest minimum at 18.4 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar the lowest at 16.8degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD forecasted a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius for the day, with skies expected to remain mainly clear, signalling the onset of early summer in the capital.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

