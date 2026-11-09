Delhi's post-Diwali AQI over 10 years: How polluted was the capital?

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday, a day after Diwali, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 368 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As many as 15 monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality, with readings above 400, while all 54 stations reporting valid data recorded AQI levels above 200.

The post-Diwali pollution levels come amid concerns over the impact of firecracker emissions on the capital's already poor air quality. A look at CPCB's historical data shows that Delhi has repeatedly recorded high pollution levels on the day after Diwali, with the AQI crossing 400 in several years.

Delhi's AQI crossed 400 in four of the past 10 years

CPCB data shows that Delhi's 24-hour average AQI crossed the 400 mark on the day after Diwali in four of the past 10 years. The readings stood at 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 435 in 2020 and 462 in 2021.

The AQI of 462 recorded on November 5, 2021, was the highest post-Diwali reading in the 10-year period. It placed the capital in the 'severe' category.

In the subsequent year, Delhi recorded a lower AQI of 303 on the day after Diwali in 2022. However, pollution levels rose again in 2023, when the city's AQI reached 358.

The AQI stood at 339 in 2024 and increased to 351 in 2025, according to CPCB data.

Delhi's post-Diwali AQI remained in 'very poor' category in several years

Delhi recorded an AQI of 390 on the day after Diwali in 2018, while the reading stood at 368 in 2019. Both readings fell in the 'very poor' category.

The AQI rose to 435 in 2020 and further to 462 in 2021, marking two consecutive years of 'severe' air quality after Diwali.

The capital saw some improvement in 2022, when its post-Diwali AQI dropped to 303. However, the reading remained in the 'very poor' category.

The improvement was short-lived, with the AQI rising to 358 in 2023. It remained in the same category in 2024 and 2025, at 339 and 351, respectively.

Under CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while readings between 51 and 100 fall in the 'satisfactory' category.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as 'moderate', while readings between 201 and 300 fall in the 'poor' category. Readings between 301 and 400 are classified as 'very poor', while those above 400 fall in the 'severe' category.

Grap Stage-III restrictions in force

Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) has been in force across Delhi-NCR since November 6, after air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category. The restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work, curbs on certain diesel vehicles and tighter controls on industrial activities. These measures supplement those under Grap stages I and II, including road cleaning, water sprinkling and higher parking fees.

Delhi has also enforced additional winter pollution-control measures since November 1, including restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital, with exemptions, and the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule.