Delhi AQI improves slightly to 164, pollution from fine particles persists

Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 164 at 7.05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) All India AQI portal. As per the monitoring station data, 55 of the 60 air quality monitoring stations across the national capital were reporting, with PM2.5 identified as the lead pollutant at 30 stations.

The portal identified particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 as the prominent pollutants. PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs. PM10 comprises particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less.

Delhi’s AQI was 167 in the CPCB’s daily reading on Sunday, indicating a marginal decrease of 3 points in Monday morning’s reading.

Several stations in Delhi recorded AQI readings in the 'poor' category, including Vivek Vihar at 235, R K Puram at 223 and Narela at 217, according to a separate analysis of station data.

Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 101 and 200 fall in the moderate category, while 201-300 is classified as poor. Moderate air quality can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disorders, asthma and heart disease, while prolonged exposure to poor air quality can affect a wider section of the population.

PM2.5 and PM10 are common indicators of particulate pollution. Sources include vehicle exhaust, road dust, construction activity, industrial emissions and the burning of fuels. Weather conditions, including wind speed and atmospheric mixing, influence how quickly these pollutants disperse.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 after pollution levels worsened.Under Grap-1, the use of coal and firewood is banned in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries, and diesel generator usage is restricted to essential or emergency purposes.