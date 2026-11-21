Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several monitoring stations across the city, however, reported air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Aiims recorded the highest AQI among the monitoring stations cited, at 369, followed by Chandni Chowk at 365. Wazirpur registered an AQI of 332, while Anand Vihar recorded 327. IIT Delhi and Bawana reported readings of 308 and 304, respectively, placing all six locations in the very poor category.

Among other monitoring stations, R K Puram recorded an AQI of 274, while Narela registered 245. IGI Airport (T3) recorded 242, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 241 and Najafgarh at 236. These locations remained in the poor category.

According to CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. While the city's overall reading remained in the poor category, the station-level data indicated considerably worse conditions in several neighbourhoods.

The deterioration comes days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR on November 17, citing an improvement in air quality.

The CAQM's sub-committee on Grap withdrew the restrictions with immediate effect. Following the decision, all government, government-aided and recognised private schools in Delhi were directed to resume physical classes for students.

However, the withdrawal of Stage III restrictions did not mean that all pollution-control measures were lifted. The authorities continued to be responsible for implementing measures under the lower stages of Grap.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for intensified efforts to tackle pollution, directing departments to coordinate their actions and ensure visible results on the ground.

At a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's Integrated Command and Control Centre earlier this week, Gupta said the capital had experienced some relief in November compared with the past decade. She, however, stressed that the government would continue taking strict action against sources of pollution.

The chief minister directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department to intensify mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing to control dust on roads, footpaths and central verges.

She also called for stricter inspections at construction and demolition sites, directing officials to ensure the installation of green nets, barricades and windbreakers. Dust-control measures, she said, should not be treated as a mere formality.