Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' at 364; GRAP Stage 3 curbs remain in force

Delhi continued to reel under poor air quality on Saturday morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 364 at 9:30 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The reading places the capital in the 'very poor' category, even as several monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the 'severe' range.

IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 443, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 433 and Narela at 409, all falling in the severe category. Cantonment Area and Dhaula Kuan recorded AQI readings of 315 and 318, respectively, while Anand Vihar registered 272, placing it in the 'poor' category.

The latest reading marks a marginal improvement from Friday morning, when Delhi's overall AQI stood at 389.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), misty conditions prevailed at New Delhi's Safdarjung station, where the temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. The mist, coupled with high pollution levels, added to the hazy conditions across the capital.

The pollution readings come a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, two days ahead of Diwali, amid concerns over a further deterioration in air quality.

What GRAP Stage 3 means for Delhi-NCR

With Stage 3 measures in force, restrictions from earlier stages will continue, along with additional curbs targeting vehicular emissions, construction dust, and other pollution sources.

Under the measures, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers face restrictions across Delhi and designated NCR districts. Older light and medium goods vehicles and certain diesel commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi also face tighter entry restrictions.

Non-essential construction and demolition activities, including excavation, earthwork and road construction, have been suspended. Stone crushers and mining operations are also subject to shutdown or restrictions.

Education authorities have been allowed to shift primary classes up to Class 5 to a hybrid mode, combining physical attendance with online learning, to limit children's exposure to polluted air.

Authorities have also been directed to strengthen public transport services by increasing Metro frequency and deploying additional buses to discourage the use of private vehicles.

What are the four stages of GRAP?

GRAP is a four-stage emergency response framework implemented by the CAQM in coordination with the CPCB and state governments to tackle worsening air pollution across Delhi-NCR.

The restrictions become progressively stricter as air quality deteriorates:

Stage I – Poor (AQI 201-300): Focuses on controlling road dust, enforcing pollution norms and preventing open waste burning.

Stage II – Very poor (AQI 301-400): Introduces enhanced dust-control measures, higher parking fees and staggered office timings.

Stage III – Severe (AQI 401-450): Includes stricter vehicle restrictions, suspension of non-essential construction activities and the option of hybrid classes for primary school students.

Stage IV – Severe plus (AQI above 450): Brings additional emergency restrictions, including curbs on heavy goods vehicles and stricter traffic and industrial measures.

The emergency framework is triggered based not only on prevailing AQI levels but also on forecasts from the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). This allows authorities to introduce restrictions in anticipation of worsening pollution rather than waiting for the city's average AQI to cross a particular threshold.