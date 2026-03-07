Delhi AQI slips to 'poor' category as pollution levels rise again

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday after a brief spell of improved conditions, with pollution levels rising across several parts of the national capital.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 227 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. The spike in pollution levels marks a significant worsening after the city had experienced relatively cleaner air in recent days.

Out of the 45 monitoring stations across Delhi, 32 recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category, indicating widespread deterioration in air quality. Twelve stations reported air quality in the ‘moderate’ category, while one station slipped into the ‘very poor’ category.

Mundka recorded the worst air quality in the city with an AQI of 300, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Several other stations also reported high pollution levels, remaining firmly in the ‘poor’ bracket.

Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 287, while Jahangirpuri reported a reading of 283. Anand Vihar, a known pollution hotspot in the capital, registered an AQI of 277. Similar levels were reported at Shadipur with an AQI of 277.

Punjabi Bagh and Rohini also recorded elevated pollution levels, with both stations registering an AQI of 270.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category and may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, especially among children, the elderly, and people with respiratory illnesses. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor’.

Weather conditions in the national capital are expected to remain warm. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies for the day. With limited weather disturbances and stable atmospheric conditions, pollutant dispersion may remain restricted, which could contribute to sustained pollution levels in parts of the city.