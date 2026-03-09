Monday, March 09, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi AQI stays 'poor', temperatures above normal; mercury to cross 35°C

Delhi AQI stays 'poor', temperatures above normal; mercury to cross 35°C

Overall AQI at 208 with 25 stations in 'poor' category; warm night and cloudy skies push minimum temperature well above normal across the capital

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Dwarka Sector-8 recorded one of the highest AQI levels in the city at 278, close to the upper end of the ‘poor’ category (Photo: Freepik)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning even as the city experienced warmer-than-usual weather conditions.
 
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 208 in the morning, indicating deteriorated air quality levels across several parts of the city.
 
Out of the 46 monitoring stations across Delhi, 25 recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 20 stations reported AQI in the ‘moderate’ range. Data from one station was unavailable at the time of reporting.
 
Among the pollution hotspots, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded one of the highest AQI levels in the city at 278, close to the upper end of the ‘poor’ category. Bawana also reported high pollution levels with an AQI of 273, while Anand Vihar registered a reading of 239.
 
 
In contrast, the cleanest air was recorded at the IHBAS station in Dilshad Garden, where the AQI stood at 141, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

Alongside rising pollution levels, Delhi also experienced an unusually warm morning. The minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, about five degrees above the seasonal normal.
 
Among major weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road logged 18.2 degrees Celsius, both more than five degrees above normal. The Ridge station reported the warmest night in the city with a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius, roughly 4.1 degrees above the seasonal average.
 
In south Delhi’s Ayanagar, the minimum temperature stood at 18.8 degrees Celsius, about 5.6 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius under partly cloudy conditions.
 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category and may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, particularly among sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses.
 

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

