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Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of presentation of budget

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am

Delhi Legislative Assembly, Delhi Assembly

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat, official sources said.

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.

"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said.

The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

 

Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Assembly Rekha Gupta Budget 2026 Bomb Threat Calls Email threat

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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