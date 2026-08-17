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Home / India News / Delhi auto union to protest at Jantar Mantar today, demand welfare board

Delhi auto union to protest at Jantar Mantar today, demand welfare board

The union also demands working time limits, accountability for officials of the Delhi transport department and an immediate ban on bike taxis with private number plates

Jantar Mantar

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh will gather aat Jantar Mantar and launch the agitation against the central and state governments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

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Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh on Sunday said it will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 17 to demand setting up of a welfare board and highlight other transport-linked issues.

Under the umbrella organisation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh will gather on Monday and launch the agitation against the central and state governments.

"I appeal to all auto-taxi drivers to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow and present their demands to the government. Our demand is that the Delhi government should immediately constitute the 'Auto-Taxi Drivers' Welfare Board' and withdraw the increased vehicle fitness fees immediately," Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said.

 

The Transport Ministry raised the fitness test fee for all motor vehicles older than 20 years in November 2025 to discourage people from keeping them.

The union also demands working time limits, accountability for officials of the Delhi transport department and an immediate ban on bike taxis with private number plates, Soni added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jantar Mantar Protest Delhi

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 7:39 AM IST